Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Trimmed Position by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 124,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62M, down from 144,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 219.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 639,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 930,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.27 million, up from 291,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.49 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,128 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 2.45M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amp Capital Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 27,178 shares. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 841,843 shares. Thornburg Inv Management has invested 0.07% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 630,437 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Ct stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carroll holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 117 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 1,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 15,937 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.16% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 9,491 shares in its portfolio.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 931,618 shares to 339,617 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 382,946 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $62.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 580,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.