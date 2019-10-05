Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $36.33 Million; Telemus Capital Has Increased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $461,909; Stock Value Rose

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 9,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 143.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.14 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.49M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.88 million shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $165.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 486,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – PR Newswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:KAR) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 5,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 51,334 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 773,547 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 18,942 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Int Gp Inc owns 35,410 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 491 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 9,130 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 213 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,128 shares. 2.45M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 7,998 shares. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 930,880 shares. Regions Finance has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 38,273 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,710 shares to 5,271 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,544 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.