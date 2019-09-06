Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Position; Conestoga Capital Advisors Position in Wageworks (WAGE) Has Lowered by $11.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 21,934 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 18,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 451,197 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (WAGE) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 309,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wageworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.34 lastly. It is up 2.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by WageWorks; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: View on Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31 Based Upon Company Estimates and Subject to Completion of Financial Closing Procedures — Filing; 19/03/2018 – WAGEWORKS – GOT NOTICE FROM NYSE INDICATING CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts WageWorks Investors To Restatement Announcement And CEO Resignation And Reminds Investors Of The May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – Beset By Late Filings, WageWorks Hires Outside Firm for Finance Help; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of Ma; 05/04/2018 – WAGEWORKS TO RESTATE SOME FINL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks Inc. Investors (WAGE)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 7,943 shares to 23,952 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 17,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,714 shares, and cut its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.43 million are held by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Blair William Il invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). S Muoio And Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,721 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 548,455 are owned by Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Com. Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 45,145 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Com reported 9,300 shares. Sei Invests Communication reported 174,632 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 27,601 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 1.09M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 264,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman has invested 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Schroder Inv Management Group has 0.15% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Teton Advisors Incorporated owns 37,879 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 928 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21,393 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $96.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

