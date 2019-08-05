Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Position; Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Its Position by $656,925 as Share Price Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 156,370 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 33,646 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 42,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 80,865 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Express Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,968 shares to 54,989 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 75,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De has 671,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 95,703 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 130 shares. 4,515 are held by Bailard Inc. Midas Mngmt accumulated 37,100 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Sta Wealth Limited invested 0.17% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). The Texas-based Petrus Tru Co Lta has invested 0.06% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 14,331 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 37,800 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 194,360 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 159,394 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. The insider Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521. $2.31 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares were sold by Sagehorn David M..

