KAR Auction Services (KAR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019; Last Week The Progressive (PGR) Analysts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:KAR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KAR Auction Services Inc’s current price of $26.56 translates into 0.72% yield. KAR Auction Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.02 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.14% above currents $75.8 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. See The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Initiate

13/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.77 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 25.90 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 70 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 12,840 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 36,567 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt L P invested in 2,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis owns 359,684 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Viking Glob L P holds 0.46% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division owns 9,940 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 31,000 shares. 42,303 were reported by Asset Mgmt. First Trust Advsr Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.34% or 210,688 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,912 shares stake. 15,773 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADESA Launches Industry-Leading Recommendations Carousel on ADESA.com – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.