KAR Auction Services (KAR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019; Jaffray Companies Piper (PJC) Sentiment Is 1.53

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:KAR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KAR Auction Services Inc's current price of $26.03 translates into 0.73% yield. KAR Auction Services Inc's dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 1.65M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Jaffray Companies Piper (PJC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 72 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 47 cut down and sold their positions in Jaffray Companies Piper. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 10.68 million shares, down from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jaffray Companies Piper in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 50 New Position: 22.

Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies for 50,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc owns 58,472 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 140,157 shares. The Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.59% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 237,098 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.72M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 15 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 36,058 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 5,502 are owned by Asset Management Inc. S Muoio Limited Liability owns 7,721 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 133,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 143,727 shares. Aqr Capital has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kj Harrison Incorporated accumulated 45,350 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 20,543 shares. Scotia reported 37,730 shares stake. 1,025 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,913 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.78 million shares.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

