KAR Auction Services (KAR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019; DKSH HOLDING LTD ORDINDARY SHARES SWITZ (DKSHF) SI Decreased By 16.77%

DKSH HOLDING LTD ORDINDARY SHARES SWITZ (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) had a decrease of 16.77% in short interest. DKSHF’s SI was 13,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.77% from 16,100 shares previously. It closed at $59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:KAR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KAR Auction Services Inc’s current price of $25.92 translates into 0.73% yield. KAR Auction Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.54 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

DKSH Holding Ltd. provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 413,443 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 6,086 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited invested in 0.08% or 67,116 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,222 shares. 65,599 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 25,212 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,728 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 135,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Management stated it has 0.51% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kirr Marbach & Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company In holds 2.01% or 160,997 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Oakbrook Investments reported 6,900 shares.