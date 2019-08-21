KAR Auction Services (KAR) to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019; 888 HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES GIBRAL (EIHDF) Shorts Up By 6844.44%

888 HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES GIBRAL (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had an increase of 6844.44% in short interest. EIHDF’s SI was 62,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6844.44% from 900 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 39 days are for 888 HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES GIBRAL (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s short sellers to cover EIHDF’s short positions. It closed at $1.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:KAR) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. KAR Auction Services Inc’s current price of $25.21 translates into 0.75% yield. KAR Auction Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 2.13 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 58,198 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company has 82,000 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 21,880 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Research owns 0.62% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 626,955 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com owns 94,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs holds 1.65 million shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 5,157 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 14,797 shares. 136,183 are held by Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd. First Personal Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 20,902 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blair William Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) holds 115 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc invested in 37,307 shares.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. The company has market cap of $669.85 million. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business divisions. It has a 6.94 P/E ratio. The firm owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

