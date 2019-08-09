Kar Auction Services (KAR) Shares Rose While Tributary Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holder Green Square Capital Cut Position by $5.16 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 37,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 1.59M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 61,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 15,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 76,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.42 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 12,494 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 8,274 shares. 464,723 were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Moreover, Arosa Mgmt Lp has 1.68% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 362,018 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 6,582 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 41,673 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Eqis Capital Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,971 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 7,200 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 2,845 shares. Manchester Limited Liability owns 1,311 shares. Foster & Motley Inc has 61,979 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $779.26 million for 10.85 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 104,067 shares to 510,498 shares, valued at $14.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 96,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,258 shares, and has risen its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB).