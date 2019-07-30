Kar Auction Services (KAR) Position Has Raised by Boston Advisors Llc; Franklin Resources Raised Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.20 million, up from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 496,000 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 16,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 27,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 238,403 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG) by 7,554 shares to 76,529 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 110,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,075 shares, and cut its stake in On Deck Cap Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 87,873 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 3,588 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bancshares owns 45,145 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Washington holds 0.74% or 242,599 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Gates Cap Mgmt has 2.98 million shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 489,611 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 20,789 were reported by Blair William & Co Il. Oakbrook Ltd reported 6,900 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs reported 5.71 million shares stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.82 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 53,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 8,896 shares. Omni Llp reported 303,321 shares stake.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 85,141 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $47.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 46,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,455 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).