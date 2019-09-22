Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Raised Its Stake by $460,392 as Share Value Rose; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Shareholder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Position as Share Price Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 19,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 58,683 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 19.40 million shares traded or 469.46% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 39,524 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 93,100 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 76,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,815 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEL).