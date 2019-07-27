Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Position; Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $4.92 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 325.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 438,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,277 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.42 million, up from 134,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.04M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about KAR Auction Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OPENLANE® Celebrates Two Decades of Pioneering Upstream Remarketing – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 71,025 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $203.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 7,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,225 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Reit Inc Reit (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Management LP has 0.91% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma holds 451,935 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 98,027 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 573,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 860,101 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn stated it has 622,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gates Cap Mgmt owns 2.98M shares for 6.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). American Intll Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 36,058 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated holds 48,012 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 681,230 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 6,086 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 27,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.03% stake. Fdx Incorporated reported 12,917 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Advisory accumulated 0.04% or 75,242 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,217 shares. Ifrah Services owns 2,207 shares. Weybosset & Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,080 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arizona State Retirement System owns 78,500 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.38% stake. Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.78% or 45,057 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 7,743 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Chem Savings Bank reported 2,962 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 386,661 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies and Raytheon: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.