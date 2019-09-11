Kar Auction Services Incorpora (KAR) Holder Advisory Research Boosted Stake; Facebook (Call) (FB) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Stake

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Incorpora (KAR) by 5814.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 616,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 626,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.17M, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Incorpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 1.32 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $187.89. About 8.32 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

