KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR) Touches $26.96 High on Jul, 31; GOME ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES HOLDING LTD O (GMELF) Shorts Raised By 4.74%

The stock of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $28.31 target or 5.00% above today’s $26.96 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.59 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $28.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $179.65 million more. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 293,757 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It operates in three divisions: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. It has a 11.52 P/E ratio. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR Auction Services, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 51.22% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $53.31M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.