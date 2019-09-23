KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Comparing side by side

Both KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. 23 0.86 N/A 2.34 11.45 Stitch Fix Inc. 26 1.36 N/A 0.46 57.32

Demonstrates KAR Auction Services Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KAR Auction Services Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Stitch Fix Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KAR Auction Services Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Stitch Fix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Stitch Fix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Stitch Fix Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. has weaker performance than Stitch Fix Inc.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors KAR Auction Services Inc.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.