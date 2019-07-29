KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) Contrasting side by side

Both KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. 21 0.92 N/A 2.34 23.27 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2 0.00 N/A -2.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KAR Auction Services Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KAR Auction Services Inc. Its rival Netshoes (Cayman) Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for KAR Auction Services Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 120.81% upside potential and an average price target of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. -0.29% 0.37% 0.93% -3.87% 1.46% 13.89% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. has weaker performance than Netshoes (Cayman) Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KAR Auction Services Inc. beats Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.