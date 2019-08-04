KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) and Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services Inc. 21 0.91 N/A 2.34 11.45 Murphy USA Inc. 82 0.22 N/A 5.51 16.04

Table 1 demonstrates KAR Auction Services Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Murphy USA Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than KAR Auction Services Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. KAR Auction Services Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2% Murphy USA Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

KAR Auction Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. From a competition point of view, Murphy USA Inc. has a 0.74 beta which is 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KAR Auction Services Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Murphy USA Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Murphy USA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown KAR Auction Services Inc. and Murphy USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Murphy USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KAR Auction Services Inc. has a 123.06% upside potential and a consensus target price of $59.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KAR Auction Services Inc. and Murphy USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.1% respectively. 0.7% are KAR Auction Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Murphy USA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09% Murphy USA Inc. 2.85% 4.56% 3.9% 9.67% 10.96% 15.29%

For the past year KAR Auction Services Inc. was more bullish than Murphy USA Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Murphy USA Inc. beats KAR Auction Services Inc.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.