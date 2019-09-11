Kansas City Southn (KSU) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.98 Million as Market Value Rose; Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $3.57 Million

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southn (KSU) by 84.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 25,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 4,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 1.05M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 79,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 139,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 219,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.86M shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 9,270 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 4,044 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Co has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 11,829 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 6,498 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 36,440 shares. Aviva Plc holds 38,012 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.48% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.51 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,750 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Com accumulated 794,742 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank accumulated 906 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 5,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 12,880 shares to 118,633 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Homes Corp (NYSE:PHM) by 47,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $169.05 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 27,797 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 46,544 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 215,039 shares. 14,870 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Art Advsrs Limited Co invested in 40,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 166,964 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Grp, a New York-based fund reported 74,033 shares. Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc stated it has 15,583 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt reported 31,400 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.42% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,000 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 388,314 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.58M for 10.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.