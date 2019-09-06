Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) Holder Reaves W H & Company Lifted Holding; Kwmg Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 8.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southn Ind Com (KSU) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 36,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 46,617 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southn Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 798,645 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company reported 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 22 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 419,722 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 40,675 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.03% or 31,826 shares in its portfolio. 28,171 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Geode Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Congress Asset Com Ma has 5,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Com stated it has 14,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 357,579 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 41,420 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 43,972 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At US Class I Rail Operations Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 618,635 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc Com by 140,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,265 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Godsey And Gibb Assoc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 220,603 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 790,605 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Raymond James Na invested in 111,920 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Tdam Usa reported 201,736 shares. Rbo And Lc reported 298,125 shares. 88,798 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 142,440 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 19,760 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fin reported 39,440 shares. 9,086 were accumulated by Advisory Research Inc. Mathes owns 4,000 shares.