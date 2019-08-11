Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Value Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Holding; Holder Havens Advisors Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Stake

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 508,013 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU)

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 4,146 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,436 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 310,589 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The California-based Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vestor Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Utah Retirement System has 33,446 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 4.61% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 79,290 were accumulated by Moab Capital Limited Liability. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tt Interest invested in 69,600 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).