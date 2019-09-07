Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Cullinan Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $2.39 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 768,993 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,910 shares to 57,340 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 8,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Republic Services (RSG) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Management has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 10,471 were accumulated by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. State Street invested in 16.59M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 5,127 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bkd Wealth Advsrs owns 3,324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,764 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Broderick Brian C holds 2.59% or 82,126 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.17% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pnc Financial Ser Grp has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chevy Chase Tru owns 327,444 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 4,160 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 0.82% stake. Northern Trust reported 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 31,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 106,252 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 104,100 shares stake. Chevy Chase Trust has 85,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 184,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 249,878 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 43,753 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 10,696 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 131,433 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $52.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).