Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose While Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $326,337; Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Raised Arrow Electrs (ARW) Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 64,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 670,401 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 2,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,240 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 15,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.58. About 819,612 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 23,019 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22,133 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,733 shares. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.23% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Zebra Cap Management Ltd Com holds 6,571 shares. 3.51M were reported by Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 16,955 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 2,974 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 3,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation owns 9,044 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Legal General Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 672,264 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 307,400 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 50,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,577 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.84M for 17.68 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum invested in 1,945 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 164,765 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com stated it has 297,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 92,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 5,480 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 27,758 shares or 0.01% of the stock. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Essex Management Lc holds 0.14% or 8,621 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Granite Prns Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 4,160 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4.29 million shares. 4,548 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 28,987 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 13,240 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 526 shares to 2,762 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.