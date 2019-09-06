Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped by $3.79 Million Its Holding; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 798,645 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 17,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 249,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, down from 266,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 2.30M shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.75M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% or 31,140 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.04% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 307,393 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 89,498 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 2,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott Group Inc Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 33,314 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Ci Invests stated it has 543 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Sageworth Tru Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Morgan Stanley owns 1.12 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 82,703 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 10,922 shares. 22,807 are held by Blair William & Il. Whittier Trust Comm holds 854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity accumulated 88,010 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer Century Inc holds 2.53 million shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 36,857 shares to 378,759 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 84,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KCS’ Mike Naatz to Address Cowen’s 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma invested in 0.49% or 9.94 million shares. 1,010 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Trust Na owns 2,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Co reported 5,507 shares stake. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 125,900 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 50,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,362 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 23,538 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). D E Shaw & reported 531,494 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 9,607 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.18% or 186,659 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 30,230 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 25,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).