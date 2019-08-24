Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose While Menta Capital Has Cut Position; Burt Wealth Advisors Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $317,421

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2,136 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 11,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 20,298 shares to 38,020 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.88 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 17,393 shares to 61,976 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 14,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).