Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Raised Its Position; As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed by $456,820 Its Stake

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 173,832 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.86M, down from 178,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 29,243 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 225,990 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Glenmede Na reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fiera Capital stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,052 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt holds 0.38% or 13,240 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 35,488 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mackenzie Financial accumulated 4,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 18,216 shares. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 448 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 2.49 million shares. Dupont Management reported 1,783 shares stake. Quantbot Lp accumulated 9,236 shares. Proshare Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 280,250 shares.