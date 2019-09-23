Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered by $23.88 Million Its Position; Tieton Capital Management Decreased Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stake by $1.86 Million; Share Value Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 197,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,854 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 285,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 631,705 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 950,720 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares to 265,659 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,336 shares to 48,451 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.