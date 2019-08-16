Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Maintained by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board; Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Shares Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 5,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 21,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 212,228 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61M, up from 190,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.07. About 606,980 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NVIDIA’s Gaming Business in 3 Charts – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Weigh In On The Semiconductor ETF And NVIDIA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd owns 704 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap reported 12,500 shares stake. Interactive Advisors reported 30 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 21,829 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 204 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 199,558 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 42,667 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,390 are held by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Llc holds 1,338 shares. 4,155 were reported by Hilton Capital Limited Liability. Blackrock Inc owns 38.06 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1,920 were reported by Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 175,489 shares. 2,000 are held by Harvey Capital Management. Fdx accumulated 4,913 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 3,745 shares to 23,883 shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 13,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,175 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has 35,548 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Inv House Lc invested in 2,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Conning owns 1,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,417 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.42M shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Amer Gru reported 0.02% stake. Leuthold Grp Limited Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 46,135 shares. 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp invested in 5.86% or 452,663 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,199 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,196 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Of America holds 289 shares.