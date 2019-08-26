Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Maintained by Marlowe Partners Lp; Bank Of New York Mellon Continues to Hold Stake in Carter’s (CRI)

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $120.49. About 446,678 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carter’s Inc (CRI) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 27,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 673,159 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.85M, up from 646,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Carter’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 256,075 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter’s – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carter’s Inc (CRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Carter’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 52,852 shares to 762,258 shares, valued at $265.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.45M shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 412,374 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0.05% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 51,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 88,063 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 8,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) for 72,326 shares. Franklin Resource holds 464,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv owns 5,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,903 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 12,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 135,578 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank And Commerce invested in 0.05% or 4,120 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.