Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc; Southern Co (SO) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 952,053 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern Inc (KSU) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 120,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 245,263 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.45 million, up from 124,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $118.37. About 159,795 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 831,500 are held by Lpl Ltd Llc. Lathrop Mngmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cohen Cap reported 19,000 shares stake. Verus Financial owns 5,832 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust holds 4,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beaumont Limited Liability has 7,251 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pnc Fin Group reported 650,562 shares. Marco Inv Management Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 5,543 were accumulated by Colonial Trust Advisors. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 97,154 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware stated it has 9,249 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 873,410 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,870 shares to 524,738 shares, valued at $41.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,618 shares, and cut its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 29,073 shares. 1,783 were reported by Dupont Cap Management. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 5,989 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3,624 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 257,946 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 49 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 2,998 are owned by Old National National Bank In. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 5,994 shares. 31,773 were accumulated by Narwhal Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 181 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 0.03% or 31,826 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,362 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Don’t Be ‘All In’ Into Earnings. I Even Warned You Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.