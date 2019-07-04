Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Held by Marlowe Partners Lp; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MRK) by $7.30 Million as Stock Value Declined

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 359,227 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MRK) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 62,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44M, down from 320,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: GlaxoSmithKline vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) to Acquire Tilos Therapeutics for up to $773 Million – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Merck Stock Earns Another Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck And Partner NGM Hope For Once-Monthly Dosing NASH Drug – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 7,710 shares to 112,795 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New Del Com (NYSE:FLO) by 20,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Com reported 533,359 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 2,250 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paw Cap reported 9,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. The Rhode Island-based Blue Finance has invested 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Benin Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.15% or 4,173 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 268,243 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arbor Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 2,806 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 85,769 were reported by Reliance Company Of Delaware. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne accumulated 11,200 shares. Connors Investor Services holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 173,357 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has 38,152 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 11.11 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 9.69M shares.