Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake Held by Dnb Asset Management As; Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.10 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 145,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 2,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 17,235 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10B, up from 14,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $126.77. About 326,850 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Oil Is Soaring: Should You Buy These 2 Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Just Hit Massive Buy Points – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy If You’re Late to Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Smart Ways to Play Oil Volatility Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.23M for 12.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 79,639 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.1% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.05% or 6,987 shares. King Luther Management Corp holds 0.21% or 236,513 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 4,106 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,443 shares. Murphy Capital holds 0.04% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Samlyn Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 49,819 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 19,591 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.05% or 2,098 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.17% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Raymond James And owns 653,085 shares.