Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 86.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 164,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 8.23 million shares traded or 11.21% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,642 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, down from 371,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 491,877 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 35,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 74,039 shares. Nokomis Ltd Llc owns 292,000 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 311,900 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has 1.73M shares. Petrus Trust Communication Lta owns 13,404 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership owns 1.59M shares. Loews holds 24,900 shares. Group One Trading Lp has 10,126 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 5.85M shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 2.00 million shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Westwood Incorporated accumulated 0.29% or 2.16 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 14,675 shares.

More recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56M for 37.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares to 7.32M shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Thinks This 1 Move Will Drastically Improve Its Business – Motley Fool” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $77.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,750 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel stated it has 0.99% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Da Davidson & reported 9,290 shares. World Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Atwood & Palmer Inc accumulated 0% or 57 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Axa has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 205,149 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Scotia has 8,843 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 4,785 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com owns 31,297 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv House Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,110 shares.