Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Scharf Investments Upped Its Holding; Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped Avx New (AVX) Stake

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 167,228 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 303,477 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 306,463 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $73.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,846 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Limited Company holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.14M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 6,993 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.29% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. 14,412 were reported by Bb&T Lc. 245,263 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Stevens First Principles Advsrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,137 shares. Brown Advisory owns 15,433 shares. Blair William Co Il holds 4,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 19,196 shares. Us National Bank De owns 29,693 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 85,678 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 2,067 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.07% or 212,228 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Two Conferences in February 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Stocks That Would Be Hurt By a Mexico/U.S. Border Closure – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has 5,840 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). American Group Inc accumulated 29,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 203,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 5,000 shares. 35,672 are owned by Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co. James Invest holds 0.05% or 45,890 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Foundry Prtn Ltd Com invested in 469,236 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Moors & Cabot holds 0.1% or 87,742 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,325 shares. Axa reported 0.01% stake.