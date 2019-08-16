Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.30 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Cut Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 406,298 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $271.22. About 754,384 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares to 291,502 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.