Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $979,110; Castleark Management Has Lifted Its Benefitfocus (BNFT) Holding by $3.79 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 77,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 177,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 247,339 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q REV. $66.8M, EST. $66.5M; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance Costs to Employees; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Benefitfocus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNFT); 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 8,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 105,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 326,415 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $152.34 million activity. $13,453 worth of stock was sold by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benefitfocus Community Members Collaborate to Promote Data-driven Decisions – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Extends AccountGuard Access Across Europe – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Announces Pricing of $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benefitfocus Earns Bronze Telly Award for Customer Video Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney, Red Robin And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From June 17 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Dip As Carriers Grapple With Flooding Impacts – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00M for 18.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

