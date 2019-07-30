Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Stake by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose; Utah Retirement Systems Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 13,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 856,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26M, down from 870,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 2.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 66,407 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,421 shares to 800,542 shares, valued at $64.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.