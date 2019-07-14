Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $14.75 Million; Primerica (PRI) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $1.89 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 15,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,474 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 322,115 shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 730,865 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29,098 shares to 45,147 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61M for 14.60 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00M for 18.05 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

