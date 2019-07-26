Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Mplx LP (MPLX)

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 65,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 888,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23 million, up from 823,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.37. About 2.68 million shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 241,459 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 27,000 shares to 202,817 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory stated it has 6,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 62,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Starr Inc, a Switzerland-based fund reported 152,600 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has invested 3% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Barclays Public Limited has 2.76M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Advisors Lp invested in 0.01% or 217,544 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 5,929 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.94% or 460,154 shares. Sei Invs reported 135 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 126,348 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 10,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26.78M are owned by Alps Advsrs Incorporated. 40,000 are owned by Joel Isaacson & Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc reported 2,673 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 25,302 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 293,005 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 11,829 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 14,124 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 0.01% stake. Focused Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.02% or 328,690 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 610,359 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 50,127 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 660 were reported by First Fincl In. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 10,696 shares.