Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Upped by $814,572 Its Position; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Position by $747,796

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 43,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 694,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, up from 650,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 376,315 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. It closed at $132.88 lastly. It is down 6.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,848 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Dean Mngmt accumulated 0.58% or 4,591 shares. Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Granite Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 4,160 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.03% or 184,326 shares. 281,547 were reported by Waddell Reed. 280,250 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Dean Inv Lc owns 6,975 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 42,283 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 95,741 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Bb&T invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Smithfield has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 30 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd accumulated 40,540 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Profund Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,938 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 4,548 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold WIFI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 28.39% less from 57.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern owns 609,542 shares. American Gru Inc has 27,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 624,319 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 3,250 shares. 253,023 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 118,960 shares. 563,641 are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. 628,321 were accumulated by Kames Public Limited Co. Pdts Prns Ltd Co owns 71,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,904 shares. Blackrock holds 3.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 253,443 shares.