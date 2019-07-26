Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Price Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Raised Position; Mycio Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Position in At&T (T) by $649,419

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 17.49M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.94. About 200,148 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 39,138 shares. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has invested 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maryland-based Sol Cap Mngmt Company has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd has 0.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 574,499 shares. Ima Wealth owns 12,038 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,255 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,729 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cohen Management Inc has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Montag A Associate holds 0.08% or 28,132 shares in its portfolio. 34,219 were reported by Cannell Peter B &. Cap Associate Ny holds 1.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 31,817 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 5.14M shares. Apriem Advisors holds 3.08% or 371,453 shares in its portfolio.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 126,071 shares to 28,909 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 29,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,747 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Merger to Create the New T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.