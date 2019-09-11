Kansas City Southern (KSU) Reaches $132.88 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Omeros (OMER) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Omeros Corp has $2600 highest and $17 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 13.64% above currents $18.92 stock price. Omeros Corp had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. See Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight New Target: $26.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) hit a new 52-week high and has $138.20 target or 4.00% above today’s $132.88 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.55B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $138.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $501.96M more. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 213,530 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Optimum Investment Advisors invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 9,787 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,817 shares. 8,500 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Heathbridge Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 14,300 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Asset One Communication Limited has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 46,061 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 1,935 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 4,222 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 299,357 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.05% or 10,100 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $169.05M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.51% below currents $132.88 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 22 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.55 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock increased 2.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 58,401 shares traded. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has declined 24.60% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OMER News: 10/05/2018 – Omeros 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 11/04/2018 – Omeros Announces Amendment of Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION TO OMEROS’ OMS721; 13/04/2018 – Omeros Corporation Announces Upcoming Presentations of New Data on OMIDRIA® at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS CORP – LUPIN ACKNOWLEDGED & CONFIRMED VALIDITY OF EACH OF PATENTS LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK FOR OMIDRIA; 11/04/2018 – OMEROS CORP – UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, OMEROS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $45.0 MLN ON OR BEFORE MAY 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Additional Clinical Studies Supporting the Benefits of OMIDRIA® Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery and American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – OMIDRIA® Added to Veterans Health Administration National Formulary; 19/04/2018 – OMEROS: ADDED CLINICAL STUDIES SUPPORT OMIDRIA BENEFITS; 24/05/2018 – OMEROS – LUPIN GRANTED LICENSE TO MAKE, SELL GENERIC VERSION OF OMIDRIA BETWEEN PERMITTED LAUNCH DATE & LATEST EXPIRATION OF CO’S U.S. PATENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Omeros Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 24.17 million shares or 7.51% more from 22.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group Incorporated invested in 29,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 81 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.94% or 15,210 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 748,292 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp accumulated 348 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 19,500 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 24,900 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,414 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER). Manufacturers Life The reported 31,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) for 1,814 shares.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $933.03 million. The firm markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases.

More notable recent Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OMER, FDX, C – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omeros to start rolling BLA submission for narsoplimab in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Omeros Discovers New Cancer-Immunity Pathways Controlled by GPR174 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Medical Billing Coverage Spells Success Or Failure For Drugmakers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.