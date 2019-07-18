Kansas City Southern (KSU) Reaches $117.86 After 8.00% Up Move; Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 74,777 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 1.59M shares with $150.85 million value, down from 1.66 million last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 368,758 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 162,674 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORTThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $11.86 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $127.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KSU worth $948.40 million more.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Ichor Holdings stake by 44,854 shares to 326,765 valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 483,412 shares and now owns 2.13M shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Monday, July 8 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Company stated it has 5,108 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated accumulated 6,920 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 8,223 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 38,873 were reported by Fiera. Private Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,397 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 101 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 714 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,348 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 15,158 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated reported 31,662 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Comm Lc, a South Dakota-based fund reported 5,444 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 598,909 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 979 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 2,964 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.88 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $165,816 was made by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Don’t Be ‘All In’ Into Earnings. I Even Warned You Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $11.86 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $140 highest and $128 lowest target. $133.60’s average target is 13.35% above currents $117.86 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup.