Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Maintained by Marlowe Partners Lp; Apple (AAPL) Holding Lifted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 10,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.77. About 522,183 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 6,682 shares. Moreover, Intll Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.31% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Redmond Asset Llc has invested 1.36% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested in 0% or 190 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 14,542 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51 shares. Sun Life Incorporated accumulated 8,188 shares. 209,074 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 97,414 shares. First Manhattan holds 16,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,383 shares in its portfolio.

