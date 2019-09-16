Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Has Upped by Marlowe Partners Lp; As Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ar Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.99M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.77. About 518,853 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Management has invested 0.99% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). First Manhattan holds 321,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public invested in 436,179 shares. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 50,159 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 4,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 62,925 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 185,517 shares. Citigroup owns 88,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eii Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Old National Bancshares In owns 13,296 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 20,700 were reported by Numerixs Inv Incorporated. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 59,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Ny accumulated 0.12% or 259,429 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 466 were reported by Valley National Advisers Incorporated. Scharf Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 1.08 million shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Ltd Llc holds 119,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alphamark Ltd Llc reported 200 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 244,667 shares. Suntrust Banks has 7,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Icon Advisers accumulated 10,200 shares. 18,190 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 14,875 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 285 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 4,476 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

