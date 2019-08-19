Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position Has Raised by Narwhal Capital Management; Pecaut & Company Trimmed Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake by $345,600 as Valuation Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $171.74. About 127,946 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 31,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 395,330 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.89% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 63,557 shares. Natixis reported 7,483 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 1,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 9,800 shares. 7,308 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 0% or 2,591 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 7,569 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 14,493 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 138,604 shares. 171,457 were accumulated by Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Shelton Mgmt holds 348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 443 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.01% or 963,604 shares. Mesirow has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16 million for 21.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Is Yielding 0.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kohl’s (KSS) to Post Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Traffic Likely to Fuel TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nomura Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 2,673 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 12,456 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc invested in 1,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 6.71% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 106,912 shares. Cornerstone owns 1,774 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 22,723 were reported by Natixis. New York-based Williams Jones Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 289 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 19,196 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 43,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cutter & Comm Brokerage reported 29,584 shares.