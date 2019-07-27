Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Cut by $10.62 Million Its Holding; Manchester Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $339,750 as Share Price Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 258.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, up from 876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 520,557 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 92,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,642 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.32 million, down from 371,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 445,498 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Burney holds 2,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 3,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 935 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0% or 2,400 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.09% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cap Rech Global holds 346,131 shares. Wendell David Associate accumulated 118,928 shares. 1,255 were reported by Arrow. Natixis has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kentucky Retirement reported 5,360 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 811 shares to 4,933 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,141 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares to 103,627 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

