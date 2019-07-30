Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding Upped by Marlowe Partners Lp; Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Rose While Union Bankshares Trimmed Its Stake by $373,596

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $168.03. About 514,701 shares traded or 66.80% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 424,797 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Alcohol Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Diageo CEO Talks Earnings, Global Trade – Benzinga” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).