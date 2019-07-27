Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding Has Increased by Marlowe Partners Lp; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Price Declined, American International Group Upped Its Position

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 5,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 73,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 974,077 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street falls as Fed signals smaller rate cut – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Preliminary Report Issued on March 21st, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Financial In owns 660 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 779 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 281,617 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 14,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 14,412 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,160 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 29,584 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 50,127 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 9,137 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0.04% or 520 shares. Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested 0.11% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 77,973 shares to 15,797 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 456,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Easing of Trade Concerns Lifts Semiconductors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Internet of Things Stocks That Will Connect Investors to Profit – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Netflix Plunges on Earnings, Microsoftâ€™s on Deck – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Sets Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $403,850 activity. GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688 worth of stock.