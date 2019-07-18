Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Scharf Investments Boosted Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder Btc Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $276.34. About 636,839 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 292,594 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap reported 13,650 shares stake. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt has 13,560 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 19,274 shares. Advisory Services Net Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hrt Lc accumulated 2,603 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 1,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 278,642 are held by Sirios Limited Partnership. Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cleararc stated it has 2,445 shares. Leuthold Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,135 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 5,938 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 17,775 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 50,127 shares. King Luther Cap Corp invested in 0.21% or 236,513 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares to 153,176 shares, valued at $65.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,108 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42,299 shares to 84,174 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.96 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.