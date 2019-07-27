Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Has Boosted Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $3.46 Million; Stock Price Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 78,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.05 million shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 124,773 shares to 5.31 million shares, valued at $76.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 122,388 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $38.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn).

